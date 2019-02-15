German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
The insurer is expected to post a 20 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit amid lower costs and claims. Poll:
It said it would buy back up to 1.5 billion euros worth of its own shares from March 1 until Dec. 31 at the latest.
Both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have fairly low stock values which naturally exposes them to possible takeovers from bigger financial institutions, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The drugmaker is banking on the relatively benign side effects of its experimental prostate cancer drug darolutamide as it gets ready to take on established rival products by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s.
Ford and Volkswagen are progressing toward a potential agreement to join forces on self-driving cars and have overcome earlier obstacles, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
Some banks that conduct their euro zone business from London have failed to meet regulators’ expectations to move enough staff into other EU countries in time for Brexit, German bank supervisor Joachim Wuermelling said.
The U.S. Commerce Department is set to meet a Sunday deadline to deliver its recommendations to President Donald Trump on whether imported vehicles and parts pose a national security risk and to outline options on how to address the issue, officials said Thursday.
2018 annual report due.
METRO - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
No major economic data scheduled
