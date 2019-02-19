German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he will not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being, Juncker told Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

BAYER

India’s Supreme Court refused to stay an investigation into alleged anticompetitive policies followed by Bayer’s Monsanto unit.​

DEUTSCHE BANK

The head of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which holds a minority stake in Deutsche Bank, told Handelsblatt newspaper that he continued to believe the German lender was a good investment.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The building materials group reported higher-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter, citing solid demand for building materials and price increases.

STEEL INDUSTRY

Steel sector employers offered workers in northwestern Germany a 2.5-percent pay hike over a 27-month period, a proposal that IG Metall union rejected as too low.

VOLKSWAGEN

A court in the city of Braunschweig is expected to announce a decision in a diesel emissions trial brought by a car owner against Volkswagen.

AAREAL BANK

The lender said its management board is planning to propose a dividend of 2.10 euros per share for the financial year 2018. ​

SARTORIUS

Annual report due. The laboratory equipment maker published preliminary figures last month.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company announced it had extended the contract of its CEO Markus Haas until the end of 2022 and affirmed its digital transformation drive will deliver a 600 million euro boost to its core earnings between 2019 and 2022.

QIAGEN

Qiagen announced a collaboration with Ares Genetics, a subsidiary of Curetis, in the field of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM LICHT - 1.11 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6:03 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW February economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -14 from -15, current conditions seen at 23.0 from 27.6.

DIARIES

