German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Q4 results due. Adj net income seen up 3.5 pct.
Q4 results due. Net income seen down 4 pct.
Separately, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has given Fresenius Medical Care AG and NxStage Medical Inc antitrust approval for their merger with conditions, the agency said on Tuesday.
Q4 results due. Adj EBIT seen up 20 pct.
2018 preliminary results due.
The chief executive of the restaurant chain told Spiegel magazine closures are possible if restaurants do not reach the desired profitability, adding the chain was bogged down by its rapid expansion.
BERTRANDT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
OSRAM - 1.11 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 5:49 GMT.
January producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.2 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)