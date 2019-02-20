German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

FRESENIUS

Q4 results due. Adj net income seen up 3.5 pct.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Q4 results due. Net income seen down 4 pct.

Separately, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has given Fresenius Medical Care AG and NxStage Medical Inc antitrust approval for their merger with conditions, the agency said on Tuesday.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q4 results due. Adj EBIT seen up 20 pct.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

2018 preliminary results due.

VAPIANO

The chief executive of the restaurant chain told Spiegel magazine closures are possible if restaurants do not reach the desired profitability, adding the chain was bogged down by its rapid expansion.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERTRANDT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

OSRAM - 1.11 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.2 pct m/m, +2.2 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)