German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
President Donald Trump said the United States would impose tariffs on European car imports if it cannot reach a trade deal with the European Union.
Germany’s largest lender racked up a loss of $1.6 billion over nearly a decade on a complex municipal-bond investment that it bought in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Q4 results dues. Core profit seen up 16 percent. Poll:
Trade union Verdi said it was calling on staff at Fresenius’s hospitals division Helios to take strike action to underpin demands for higher wages.
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 6 percent. Poll:
The software maker said that executive board member Bernd Leukert mutually agreed with the supervisory board that he will depart the company, effective immediately.
The head of VW’s Audi unit told daily Handelsblatt that he plans to eliminate one layer of management, or about 10 percent of the division’s management positions, to cut costs.
The company announced it will issue 1,521,328 new ordinary registered shares, representing about 0.82 percent of its share capital. The placement price was set at 34.75 euros.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent. Poll:
2018 results due
2018 results due
The silicon wafer maker said it expected 2019 sales to come in at around previous year’s level, depending on exchange rate effects, but warned that profit margins would be slightly lower.
2018 results due
Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 5 percent. Poll:
Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 110 percent. Poll:
The truck parts supplier reported annual sales of 1.3 billion euros, an increase of 14.2 percent, while its adjusted EBIT declined to 89.6 million euros.
2018 results due.
INFINEON - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BERTRANDT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.
Time: 5:31 GMT.
January final inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen +1.4 pct y/y, -0.8 pct m/m. HICP seen +1.7 pct y/y, -1.0 pct m/m
February Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 49.7, services at 52.9, composite at 52.0
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)