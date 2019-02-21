German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

President Donald Trump said the United States would impose tariffs on European car imports if it cannot reach a trade deal with the European Union.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s largest lender racked up a loss of $1.6 billion over nearly a decade on a complex municipal-bond investment that it bought in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q4 results dues. Core profit seen up 16 percent. Poll:

FRESENIUS SE

Trade union Verdi said it was calling on staff at Fresenius’s hospitals division Helios to take strike action to underpin demands for higher wages.

HENKEL

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 6 percent. Poll:

SAP

The software maker said that executive board member Bernd Leukert mutually agreed with the supervisory board that he will depart the company, effective immediately.

VOLKSWAGEN

The head of VW’s Audi unit told daily Handelsblatt that he plans to eliminate one layer of management, or about 10 percent of the division’s management positions, to cut costs.

DELIVERY HERO

The company announced it will issue 1,521,328 new ordinary registered shares, representing about 0.82 percent of its share capital. The placement price was set at 34.75 euros.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent. Poll:

FIELMANN

2018 results due

HOCHTIEF

2018 results due

SILTRONIC

The silicon wafer maker said it expected 2019 sales to come in at around previous year’s level, depending on exchange rate effects, but warned that profit margins would be slightly lower.

INDUS HOLDING

2018 results due

KRONES

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 5 percent. Poll:

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 110 percent. Poll:

SAF HOLLAND

The truck parts supplier reported annual sales of 1.3 billion euros, an increase of 14.2 percent, while its adjusted EBIT declined to 89.6 million euros.

TAKKT

2018 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

INFINEON - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRANDT - 2.00 eur/shr dividend

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January final inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen +1.4 pct y/y, -0.8 pct m/m. HICP seen +1.7 pct y/y, -1.0 pct m/m

February Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 49.7, services at 52.9, composite at 52.0

