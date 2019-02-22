German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
European ministers will begin debating on Friday how and when to start trade negotiations with the United States, aware that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose punitive tariffs on EU car imports if the bloc waits too long.
Germany’s lower house of parliament approved changes to labour laws making it easier for employers to fire high-income workers, a measure designed to encourage London-based financial institutions to move to Frankfurt after Brexit.
The supervisory board is expected to discuss the 2018 annual financial statement and dividend, and give an outlook for the current year.
The companies are due to present plans to combine their car-sharing businesses to compete with ride-hailing firms like Uber in the U.S. and Didi Chuxing in China.
DowDuPont said it won the final international regulatory approval needed for a global launch of a new line of genetically engineered soybeans that will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by Bayer’s Xtend brand.
CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said RWE was ready to sue the German government for compensation for the planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants, adding that one gigawatt of their capacity would equal costs of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros, Focus magazine reported.
Puma is launching a joint collection with Porsche Design, the fashion and accessories brand owned by the car company, tapping into demand for premium products just as luxury labels are moving into the market for sportswear.
The chief executive said business was strong despite allegations of accounting tricks that have hit its shares, according to an interview on Friday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Q1 results due
Preliminary 2018 results due
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG - CFRA raises to “buy” from “hold”
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - Cowen & Company starts with “outperform” rating
* Detailed Q4 GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seen flat q/q, +0.9 y/y.
* Ifo business climate index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 99.0, current conditions at 103.9, expectations at 94.2.
