German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

TRADE

European ministers will begin debating on Friday how and when to start trade negotiations with the United States, aware that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose punitive tariffs on EU car imports if the bloc waits too long.

BANKING

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved changes to labour laws making it easier for employers to fire high-income workers, a measure designed to encourage London-based financial institutions to move to Frankfurt after Brexit.

VOLKSWAGEN

The supervisory board is expected to discuss the 2018 annual financial statement and dividend, and give an outlook for the current year.

BMW DAIMLER

The companies are due to present plans to combine their car-sharing businesses to compete with ride-hailing firms like Uber in the U.S. and Didi Chuxing in China.

BAYER

DowDuPont said it won the final international regulatory approval needed for a global launch of a new line of genetically engineered soybeans that will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by Bayer’s Xtend brand.

RWE

CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz said RWE was ready to sue the German government for compensation for the planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants, adding that one gigawatt of their capacity would equal costs of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros, Focus magazine reported.

PUMA

Puma is launching a joint collection with Porsche Design, the fashion and accessories brand owned by the car company, tapping into demand for premium products just as luxury labels are moving into the market for sportswear.

WIRECARD

The chief executive said business was strong despite allegations of accounting tricks that have hit its shares, according to an interview on Friday in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

DR. HOENLE

Q1 results due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Preliminary 2018 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG - CFRA raises to “buy” from “hold”

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - Cowen & Company starts with “outperform” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5:54 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

* Detailed Q4 GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seen flat q/q, +0.9 y/y.

* Ifo business climate index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 99.0, current conditions at 103.9, expectations at 94.2.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)