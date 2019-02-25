German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

A closely-watched trial over allegations that Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused a man’s cancer is set to begin in a San Francisco federal court.

COVESTRO

The former Bayer unit is due to report 2018 results. It is seeing profits slide from bumper levels as industry supply shortages are easing and rivals bring new capacity on-stream. Poll:

DAIMLER

Incoming CEO Ola Kaellenius has called on employees of Daimler’s passenger car division to cut costs in areas like its product portfolio or travel expenses, Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Luxury unit Porsche is electrifying the Macan, its most popular combustion engine model, the Financial Times reported.

Separately, VW’s truck group Traton is due to publish its 2018 financial results.

WIRECARD

German authorities had information that short sellers were planning a move to drive down Wirecard’s share price even further in the run-up to last week’s bank, Handelsblatt reported, citing a Munich prosecutor.

DEFENCE

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that Germany should ease its strict arms export rules for countries outside the European Union to strengthen the defence industry.

HAPAG-LLOYD

The shipping group is due to report its preliminary 2018 results, ahead of a March 22 press conference. The CEO said recently results should be satisfactory, citing growth in transport volumes above the market average.

VTG

The majority shareholder of the rail logistics company, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure’s Warwick Holding, said it planned a public delisting tender offer.

SENVION

The wind turbine maker announced it is in discussions with its main shareholder, lenders and others to secure financing for the company and decided to postpone the release of its 2018 results.

