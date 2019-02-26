German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q4 results due. Adj EBIT seen down 68 percent. Poll:
Announcement on 2018 dividend proposal expected. Seen at 2.83 euros per share. Full poll for Wednesday’s results:
Bayer faced a second U.S. jury over allegations that its popular glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, six months after the company’s share price was rocked by a $289 million verdict in California state court.
Brazil’s health agency has concluded a re-evaluation of the safety of glyphosate and will present the findings and recommended guidelines for its future use on Tuesday, an official said.
Siemens is among the bidders for a $4.5 billion contract to build the first line of Bogota’s long-planned subway system.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen at 15.1 million euros. Poll:
2018 results due. Additionally, the company proposed to increase its regular dividend from 1.68 euros per share to 2.14 euros and pay a special dividend of 3.56 euros per share.
Year-end results due
Fiscal 2018/2019 semiannual report due
2018 preliminary results due
The company announced it would close five sugar factories, including two in Germany, to cut costs by up to 100 million euros annually.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Credit Suisse initiates coverage with “neutral” rating and target price of 74 euros
SIEMENS - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”
GEA - Moody’s affirms Baa2 rating; changes outlook to “negative” from “stable”
ZALANDO - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.
Time: 5:38 GMT.
GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen 10.8
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)