German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BASF

Q4 results due. Adj EBIT seen down 68 percent. Poll:

BAYER

Announcement on 2018 dividend proposal expected. Seen at 2.83 euros per share. Full poll for Wednesday’s results:

Bayer faced a second U.S. jury over allegations that its popular glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, six months after the company’s share price was rocked by a $289 million verdict in California state court.

Brazil’s health agency has concluded a re-evaluation of the safety of glyphosate and will present the findings and recommended guidelines for its future use on Tuesday, an official said.

SIEMENS

Siemens is among the bidders for a $4.5 billion contract to build the first line of Bogota’s long-planned subway system.

AIXTRON

Q4 results due. EBIT seen at 15.1 million euros. Poll:

XING

2018 results due. Additionally, the company proposed to increase its regular dividend from 1.68 euros per share to 2.14 euros and pay a special dividend of 3.56 euros per share.

BEFESA

Year-end results due

KWS SAAT

Fiscal 2018/2019 semiannual report due

STROEER

2018 preliminary results due

SUEDZUCKER

The company announced it would close five sugar factories, including two in Germany, to cut costs by up to 100 million euros annually.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Credit Suisse initiates coverage with “neutral” rating and target price of 74 euros

SIEMENS - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

GEA - Moody’s affirms Baa2 rating; changes outlook to “negative” from “stable”

ZALANDO - Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 5:38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen 10.8

(Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)