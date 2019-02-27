German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Bayer is due to present its results for the fourth quarter and will face questions on the planned sale of animal health and consumer care assets, job cuts, efforts to strengthen the drug development pipeline as well as its defence against U.S. glyphosate litigation. Poll:
Additionally, Bayer said it completed rolling submission of a new drug application to the U.S. FDA for investigational drug darolutamide for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).
2018 results due. The Nivea skin cream maker announced already it would additionally invest up to 80 million euros a year in its consumer business segment to counter a forecast drop in sales growth.
U.S. investor Cerberus, which is a major shareholder in both banks, favours a merger between the two, Handelsblatt reported.
The chief executives of Microsoft and Volkswagen, which are partnering in the field of car cloud services, are due to speak on their collaboration and the transformation of the auto industry at a fireside chat in Berlin.
Q4 results due. Pretax profit seen at 119 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due. Core profit seen down 8 percent. Poll:
2018 results due
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.5 pct.
Time: 5:49 GMT.
* The German Finance Ministry will submit a proposal to the cabinet to keep Jens Weidmann in his role as president of the Bundesbank for another eight years.
* Additionally, Weidmann is due to present Bundesbank’s 2018 annual report in Frankfurt.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)