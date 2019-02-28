German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ALLIANZ

Allianz and Generali are vying with U.S. rival Liberty Mutual to invest in the bancassurance business of Spanish lender BBVA, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

AUTOS

U.S. auto parts maker Wabco Holdings confirmed that it has been approached by ZF Friedrichshafen for a potential takeover. [nL5N20M7PR​]

DEUTSCHE BANK

Watchdog Bafin has set a year-end deadline for Deutsche Bank to improve the risk management in its correspondent banking business, following its involvement in the Danske money laundering scandal, Handelsblatt reported.

MERCK KGAA

U.S. chemicals and materials maker Entegris said a combination with Versum Materials still “is highly complementary and strategically compelling” after Merck made a rival offer for Versum. ​

SAP

2018 integrated report due

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK

European shares are running out of steam and are expected to end 2019 roughly at their current level, a Reuters poll showed, as continuous political risks and slowing growth keep a tight lid on their upward potential.

AURUBIS

AGM of Europe’s largest copper producer due. Its CEO is expected to comment on market outlook and strategy after the EU blocked the sale of the group’s rolled products division.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

The company aims to keep its dividend stable and expects 2019 revenues of 190 million euros and an FFO of 112 million euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The company aims to increase its dividend to 1.50 euros per share. Its 2018 EBIT was up 3.5 percent at 199 million euros.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

2018 preliminary results due

DUERR

Q4 results due

KION

Q4 results due

ZALANDO

2018 results and capital markets day due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 7 percent. Poll:

AUMANN

2018 preliminary results due

JOST WERKE

Q4 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Aurubis - 1.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5:47 GMT.

ECONOMY

* German January import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y

* German February preliminary inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y, HICP seen +0.6 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y

* The ECB should look at how to offset the risks from negative interest rates if they have to be used longer than expected, policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

