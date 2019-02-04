German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Stephan Wilken, of Deutsche Bank’s unit to prevent financial crime, is due to appear in the European Parliament for a hearing on money laundering.
Bloomberg on Saturday reported Deutsche Bank was in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar, but the timing and size of the investment were still unclear, according to unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.
Energy managers due to meet ahead of E-World Energy & Water annual trade fair and exhibition in Essen. Schedule: bit.ly/2DMbmmf
The airport operator Fraport expects no Brexit hit to its business, CFO Matthias Zieschang told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that the company was planning to hike its 2018 dividend.
Labout union IG Metall has called on workers in the iron and steel industry in Germany’s northwest to hold warning strikes from Monday after it walked out of a third round of wage talks saying managers offered nothing new.
Singaporean police on Monday said they were looking into reports by the Financial Times of alleged financial irregularities at the electronic payments firm.
Rocket Internet
The company was investing 88 million euros into its capital partners II fund.
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 1 percent.
Q4 results due. EBITDA seen up 34 percent.
Q4 results due.
Q1 results due.
NordLB’s owners have formally decided to go ahead with a plan to recapitalise the ailing public sector bank with money from two regional states as well as from savings banks, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5:55 GMT.
No major economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)