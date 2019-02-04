German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Stephan Wilken, of Deutsche Bank’s unit to prevent financial crime, is due to appear in the European Parliament for a hearing on money laundering.

Bloomberg on Saturday reported Deutsche Bank was in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar, but the timing and size of the investment were still unclear, according to unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

ENERGY

Energy managers due to meet ahead of E-World Energy & Water annual trade fair and exhibition in Essen. Schedule: bit.ly/2DMbmmf

FRAPORT

The airport operator Fraport expects no Brexit hit to its business, CFO Matthias Zieschang told Boersen-Zeitung, adding that the company was planning to hike its 2018 dividend.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

Labout union IG Metall has called on workers in the iron and steel industry in Germany’s northwest to hold warning strikes from Monday after it walked out of a third round of wage talks saying managers offered nothing new.

WIRECARD

Singaporean police on Monday said they were looking into reports by the Financial Times of alleged financial irregularities at the electronic payments firm.

Rocket Internet

The company was investing 88 million euros into its capital partners II fund.

QIAGEN

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 1 percent.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q4 results due. EBITDA seen up 34 percent.

RATIONAL AG

Q4 results due.

STABILUS

Q1 results due.

NORDLB

NordLB’s owners have formally decided to go ahead with a plan to recapitalise the ailing public sector bank with money from two regional states as well as from savings banks, the lender said in a statement on Saturday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

