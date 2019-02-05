German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DAIMLER

A U.S. federal judge allowed most claims to move forward in a 2016 lawsuit by vehicle owners that claims Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles used illegal software to emit excess emissions.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has sharply scaled back its role as a correspondent bank, an executive said of a business line that has dragged it into a money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the local units of Citigroup and Deutsche Bank cannot properly respond to criminal cartel charges because they are still waiting for the prosecutor to detail its full case, a barrister for Citi said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The company’s T-Mobile US told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission it would not increase prices for three years, with few exceptions, if it gets approval to buy rival Sprint.

ENERGY

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany would withdraw from coal-fired power production by 2038, showing her support for a deadline recommended by a government-appointed commission.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Q1 results due. The group’s first-quarter operating profit is seen up 26 percent at 312 million euros.

RWE

RWE could preserve a forest in the west of the country after a deal to phase-out coal mining and generation, although the cost of doing so would run into tens of millions of euros, its chief executive said.

HANNOVER RE

Update due on property and casualty treaty renewals.

SOFTWARE AG

Capital markets day due.

QIAGEN

The company reported net sales of $403.2 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 2 percent, and said it expected net sales to grow by around 5 to 6 percent in Q1.

DEFENCE

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has cast doubt over the government’s already watered-down pledge to NATO allies of defence spending, a ministry document showed.

AIRLINES

Germania said it had filed for insolvency and would terminate flight operations immediately, citing rising fuel prices and a stronger dollar.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BRENNTAG - CREDIT SUISSE raises to “outperform” from “underperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6:05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January final purchasing managers index due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 53.1 points, composite seen flat at 52.1 points.

DIARIES

