German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

A U.S. federal judge allowed most claims to move forward in a 2016 lawsuit by vehicle owners that claims Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles used illegal software to emit excess emissions.
Deutsche Bank has sharply scaled back its role as a correspondent bank, an executive said of a business line that has dragged it into a money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and the local units of Citigroup and Deutsche Bank cannot properly respond to criminal cartel charges because they are still waiting for the prosecutor to detail its full case, a barrister for Citi said.
The company’s T-Mobile US told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission it would not increase prices for three years, with few exceptions, if it gets approval to buy rival Sprint.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany would withdraw from coal-fired power production by 2038, showing her support for a deadline recommended by a government-appointed commission.
Q1 results due. The group’s first-quarter operating profit is seen up 26 percent at 312 million euros.
RWE could preserve a forest in the west of the country after a deal to phase-out coal mining and generation, although the cost of doing so would run into tens of millions of euros, its chief executive said.
Update due on property and casualty treaty renewals.
Capital markets day due.
The company reported net sales of $403.2 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 2 percent, and said it expected net sales to grow by around 5 to 6 percent in Q1.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has cast doubt over the government’s already watered-down pledge to NATO allies of defence spending, a ministry document showed.
Germania said it had filed for insolvency and would terminate flight operations immediately, citing rising fuel prices and a stronger dollar.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
BRENNTAG - CREDIT SUISSE raises to “outperform” from “underperform”
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Chinese markets closed.
German January final purchasing managers index due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 53.1 points, composite seen flat at 52.1 points.
