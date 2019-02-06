German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 6

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

DAIMLER

Q4 results due. Net profit seen down 38 percent at 1.98 billion euros.

MUNICH RE

The world’s largest reinsurer is expected to post a drop in Q4 net profit as storms and forest fires weighed on earnings and reinsurance prices continue to fall as competition from new players and products continues to rise. Poll:

SIEMENS

EU antitrust regulators are expected to veto a plan by Siemens and Alstom to merge their rail divisions.

France will make proposals in the coming months to overhaul the EU’s competition rules, a finance ministry official said ahead of the expected rejection of the merger plan.

BAYER

A U.S. jury has ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s Baxalta unit to pay Bayer $155.19 million for infringing a patent related to a Baxalta hemophilia treatment, court records show.

TELECOMS

Telefonica Deutschland filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary halt to Germany’s spectrum auction, a regional court said, raising the possibility that the allocation of frequencies for 5G services could be delayed.

AIRBUS MTU AERO ENGINES

France and Germany will on Wednesday announce a 65 million euros contract financed equally by both countries over two years as the first act of the joint programme to design a next-generation combat jet, a French army source said.

UNIPER

Uniper said it would start fresh talks with its biggest shareholder, Finland’s Fortum, about future cooperation, renewing investor hopes that there could be a full takeover of the German energy group.

DELIVERY HERO

2018 trading update due

ENBW

The utility is planning to build a solar park with 174 megawatt capacity without state subsidies near Berlin, Handelsblatt quoted CTO Hans-Josef Zimmer as saying.

MORPHOSYS AG

The company announced the appointment of David Trexler as president and member of the board of directors of Morphosys US.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - 0.70 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CONTINENTAL AG - Barclays starts with “equal weight” rating

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December industrial orders data due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.3 pct m/m

