German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 7

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
SAP is due to hold an investor presentation (1430 GMT) after announcing a goal of tripling cloud revenues by 2023. Webcast: bit.ly/2SfAhaM
Final fiscal Q1 results due. The lighting company said in January all its divisions fared badly in its fiscal first quarter due to a weakening Chinese market and trade wars as first-quarter revenue dropped 15 percent to 828 million euros ($940.61 million). Osram said it expected an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent in Q1.
The food processing machinery company scrapped its mid-term targets and said operating income would decline this year, as a new chief executive prepares to take over this month.
The jet engines maker said it would partner with Safran Aircraft Engines to jointly produce a new engine for the next-generation combat aircraft, as part of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System.
The tour operator said it expected underlying EBITA for the fiscal year ending Sept 30 to be broadly flat from the 1.177 billion euros it made in the 2018 fiscal year. It added it could no longer uphold its previous guidance for at least 10 percent annual growth in underlying EBITA at constant currencies during the three years to fiscal year 2020.
Q1 results due.
2018 annual report due.
2018 results due.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 18.8 million euros, down 27.7 pct y/y
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 5:44 GMT.
December industrial output data due 0700 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)