German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 7

SAP

SAP is due to hold an investor presentation (1430 GMT) after announcing a goal of tripling cloud revenues by 2023. Webcast: bit.ly/2SfAhaM

OSRAM LICHT

Final fiscal Q1 results due. The lighting company said in January all its divisions fared badly in its fiscal first quarter due to a weakening Chinese market and trade wars as first-quarter revenue dropped 15 percent to 828 million euros ($940.61 million). Osram said it expected an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent in Q1.

GEA GROUP

The food processing machinery company scrapped its mid-term targets and said operating income would decline this year, as a new chief executive prepares to take over this month.

MTU AERO ENGINES

The jet engines maker said it would partner with Safran Aircraft Engines to jointly produce a new engine for the next-generation combat aircraft, as part of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System.

TUI AG

The tour operator said it expected underlying EBITA for the fiscal year ending Sept 30 to be broadly flat from the 1.177 billion euros it made in the 2018 fiscal year. It added it could no longer uphold its previous guidance for at least 10 percent annual growth in underlying EBITA at constant currencies during the three years to fiscal year 2020.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Q1 results due.

GRENKE

2018 annual report due.

HAMBORNER REIT

2018 results due.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 18.8 million euros, down 27.7 pct y/y

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December industrial output data due 0700 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m.

