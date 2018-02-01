German stocks - Factors to watch on February 1

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

LABOUR DISPUTE

Industrial workers in Germany started a series of 24-hour strikes over pay and working hours on Wednesday, affecting companies including Volkswagen’s truck maker MAN and automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen.

DAIMLER

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 5 percent at 3.76 billion euros ($4.68 billion). Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange operator declined comment on a report by Handelsblatt saying that new chief executive Theodor Weimer has abolished the so-called group management committee to improve decision making.

SIEMENS

The engineering group’s supervisory board elected Jim Hagemann Snabe as new chairman.

QIAGEN

The genetics test maker expects higher adjusted profit and sales this year, plans to repurchase shares worth $200 million and acquire STAT-Dx for an undisclosed amount after reporting a $0.18 fourth-quarter loss per share.

SOFTWARE AG

The company has appointed IBM manager Sanjay Brahmawar to replace long-time chief executive Karl-Heinz Streibich as CEO on Aug. 1.

BIOTEST

The company said its takeover by Creat Group Corporation has been closed.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - dividend 3.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.3 pct.

Time: 6.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit manufacturing PMI for January due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 61.2 points.

