German stocks - Factors to watch on February 10

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China as the government eased some restrictions on working in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland. A large number of workplaces will remain closed and many white-collar workers will continue to work from home.

BAYER

Bayer's federal court cases in the U.S. about the Roundup weedkiller have been pushed back at the request of mediator Ken Feinberg, Bloomberg reported here

CARMAKERS

The U.S. Justice Department told four automakers, including BMW and Volkswagen, it had closed an antitrust investigation into a voluntary agreement the companies reached with California on emissions without taking any action, three automakers and a source told Reuters.

Separately, Volkswagen has postponed restarting production at most China plants in its joint venture with SAIC Motor and the Tianjin plant in its joint venture with FAW Group until Feb. 17 amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In addition, Daimler is intensifying cost-cutting measures and plans to cut up to 15,000 jobs, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

LUFTHANSA FRAPORT

About 140 flights have been cancelled at Frankfurt airport on Monday, operator Fraport said. Separately, Lufthansa said it would suspend flights to and from Munich airport until early afternoon due to a storm.

MTU AERO ENGINES

The aircraft engine maker expects Boeing to offer two jet engines for the successor model to its 737 plane, its chief executive told a weekly paper, adding this could double MTU’s market share in the segment.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Fiscal Q1 results due.

TEAMVIEWER

2019 preliminary results due

THYSSENKRUPP

The chief executive of Thyssenkrupp’s steel division will leave at the end of the month, Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Fiscal Q1 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.7%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

Time: 5:17 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

