German stocks - Factors to watch on February 11

CORONAVIRUS

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.

Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher as China’s factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be.

DAIMLER

Detailed 2019 results due. Daimler warned in January its earnings halved and it faced further charges of up to 1.5 billion euros related to diesel pollution. For 2019, revenues are seen at 173 billion euros and EBITDA at 13.3 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender said it would issue at least $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities as the bank manages its regulatory capital requirements.

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup and Deutsche Bank said he first heard concerns about a stock issue they worked on from a rival regulator, but the agencies acted independently.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favour of allowing Sprint <S. n> and Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile US to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

AIRBUS

The company unveiled a curvaceous aircraft design that blends wing and body, designed to slash carbon emissions by some 20%.

COMMERZBANK

The European Central Bank has called on Commerzbank to cut costs further, Handelsblatt reported.

METRO

The wholesaler said it had reached a deal with a consortium consisting of property investors X+Bricks and the SC Group for the sale of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit.

OSRAM

Austrian sensor specialist AMS <AMS .VI> made clear that it aimed to secure a so-called domination agreement with Osram to allow it to use the lighting group’s cash flow to pay back debt.

DELIVERY HERO

2019 trading update due

GRENKE

2019 annual report due. Net profit seen at 137 million euros. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

2019 group report due. The construction company announced in January it expected to post an operational net profit of 660 million euros, in line with its guidance. Full-year revenues are seen by analysts at around 25 billion euros. Poll:

HEIDELBERG DRUCKMASCHINEN

Fiscal Q3 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ISRA VISION - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +1.1% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

