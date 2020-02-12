German stocks - Factors to watch on February 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.
The lender said it had successfully completed the issuance of additional Tier 1 capital.
Thyssenkrupp said Bernhard Osburg will succeed Premal Desai as Chairman of the Executive Board of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.
Volkswagen and Daimler have launched a study to push for more “sustainable” lithium mining in Chile, according to lobbyist filings reviewed by Reuters, a sign of growing supply chain concerns ahead of an expected electric vehicle boom.
Tui has come under fire from investors for not doing enough to cut its cruise ship emissions and meet standards set out in the Paris climate agreement, The Financial Times reported.
Preliminary 2019 results due
Full year results due.
Stabilus - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
Siemens Healthineers - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
Ceconomy - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI AG - 0.54 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.
Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.6%.
No major economic data scheduled.
