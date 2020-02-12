German stocks - Factors to watch on February 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender said it had successfully completed the issuance of additional Tier 1 capital.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp said Bernhard Osburg will succeed Premal Desai as Chairman of the Executive Board of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER

Volkswagen and Daimler have launched a study to push for more “sustainable” lithium mining in Chile, according to lobbyist filings reviewed by Reuters, a sign of growing supply chain concerns ahead of an expected electric vehicle boom.

TUI

Tui has come under fire from investors for not doing enough to cut its cruise ship emissions and meet standards set out in the Paris climate agreement, The Financial Times reported.

JENOPTIK

Preliminary 2019 results due

NORMA

Full year results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Stabilus - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

Siemens Healthineers - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

Ceconomy - 0 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TUI AG - 0.54 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.6%.

Time: 5:46 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

