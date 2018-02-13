German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

U.S. TAX POLICY

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would push for a “reciprocal tax” against countries, including U.S. allies, that levy tariffs on American products, but officials did not provide details on how such a tax would be structured or what goods it would apply to.

DAIMLER

Annual report due. The carmaker already published fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 1.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Federal prosecutors declined comment on a report saying they have demanded a review of an acquittal of former top managers at Deutsche Bank in connection with the collapse of the Kirch media empire.

The U.S. head of global transaction banking, Paul Saltzman, will quit the lender next month, Wall Street Journal reported, citing a bank memo.

LUFTHANSA

German inter-city bus operator Flixbus is in talks with several airlines including Lufthansa over possible cooperation, Flixbus co-founder Jochen Engert told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview.

SIEMENS

Bridgewater Associates has taken a short bet against the engineering group, according to Germany’s federal gazette Bundesanzeiger.

THYSSENKRUPP

Tata Steel will finance the repair of a blast furnace at Britain’s largest steelworks in Port Talbot, Wales, extending its life by seven years and soothing concerns about its commitment to Europe’s steel sector, four sources told Reuters.

VOLKSWAGEN

Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday there is no reason to question the position of the carmaker’s top executive.

VONOVIA

Reasoned opinion of Buwog boards on Vonovia’s takeover offer expected.

AIRBUS

Austria has handed over its findings on suspect money flows related to its 2003 purchase of Airbus Eurofighter jets to international bodies including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Austrian defence ministry said on Monday.

AURUBIS

Europe’s biggest copper smelter on Tuesday posted a more than fourfold surge in fiscal first-quarter operating earnings and repeated its expectation of stable earnings in its new year.

FRAPORT

Passenger numbers rose by 7.6 percent at Frankfurt airport in January, Fraport said.

METRO

Full Q1 results due. The group reported in a trading statement last month a slowdown in sales in its Russian business for the important Christmas quarter and an improvement in same-store sales at its core German wholesale unit.

RHEINMETALL

The head of Turkey’s BMC visited Rheinmetall’s management in Duesseldorf on Jan. 9 as the companies seek to push for a contract to modernise tanks in Turkey to go through, Stern and broadcaster ARD’s Report Muenchen reported, citing company sources.

SCOUT24

Q4 results due.

TUI

The European travel group said summer trading was very good with bookings for Greece, Turkey and Cyprus all growing strongly, as it reported first-quarter results.

INSTONE REAL ESTATE

Instone Real Estate initial share offering due to end. The group has said the private placement would comprise 7 million new shares and 13.35 million existing shares offered at 21.50 to 25.50 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TUI - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - HSBC raises to “hold” from “reduce”

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING - Jefferies starts with “buy” rating, target price 65 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 6.25 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

