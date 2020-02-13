German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

The Chinese province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in the death toll under a new diagnostic method, and Beijing sacked two local leaders after criticism of their handling of the crisis.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

BAYER

Chemicals giant Bayer is due to hold meetings with investors and reporters to discuss its research and development pipeline.

Additionally, A Canadian court has ordered a group of major agriculture companies to hand over records and communications as part of an antitrust probe sparked by allegations certain businesses tried to block online farm-supply startup Farmers Business Network Inc (FBN). The companies include Bayer and BASF .

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext won’t decide on whether to make a counter-bid for the Madrid bourse until it has to, Euronext boss Stephane Boujnah said.

LINDE

Q4 results due. Net profit seen at $1 billion. Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The company said 2019 sales of 18.85 billion euros slightly missed its projections after it reduced risky fuels trading in the fourth quarter.

AIRBUS

The company reported a 2019 net loss of 1.36 billion euros.

It has has also reached a deal to buy the remaining stake of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier in the A220 passenger jet programme, it said.

AURUBIS

Fiscal Q1 results due

COMMERZBANK

Full-year results due. Net profit seen at 694 million euros. Poll:

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

The company announced Deutsche Telekom executive Dirk Woessner would be appointed as new CEO.

DELIVERY HERO

The food delivery group said it will buy 8.4 million additional shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by entering into a forward share purchase agreement.

FRAPORT

January traffic figures due

METRO

Fiscal Q1 results due

THYSSENKRUPP

Fiscal Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 56 million euros. Poll:

RIB SOFTWARE

Full-year results due

BILFINGER

Q4 results due

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - 0.80 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.7%.

Time: 5:44 GMT

ECONOMY

German January final inflation due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen -0.6% m/m, +1.7% y/y. HICP seen -0.8% m/m, +1.6% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS