German stocks - Factors to watch on February 14

CORONAVIRUS

The Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a fatality.

DEUTSCHE BANK

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup and Deutsche Bank told a court he met agents from another regulator in a cafe to discuss the matter but the talks were “high level” only. Citi, Deutsche, their client Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd ANZ.AX and several of their current and former executives are accused of forming an agreement during an A$2.5 billion ($1.7 billion) ANZ stock issue to withhold selling unwanted shares to prevent them from falling when they hit the market in 2015.

WIRECARD

Fourth-quarter earnings due. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) seen at 239.67 million euros ($260.19 million). Poll: nL8N2AC13H

VOLKSWAGEN

January delivery figures due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Laser system manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics will replace TLG, a commercial real estate company, in the German small-caps index SDAX on Feb. 18.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

METRO - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS VIEWS

* THYSSENKRUPP: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14.80 FROM EUR 14.95

* METRO AG: BARCLAYS CUTS PRICE TARGET TO EUR 13.2 FROM EUR 14

* METRO AG: BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

* FIELMANN AG: BERENBERG CUTS TO SELL FROM HOLD

* COMMERZBANK: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.30 FROM EUR 4.80

* DIC ASSET AG: HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 21 FROM EUR 20

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks +0.2%.

Time: 6:28 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary fourth-quarter German gross domestic product (GDP) data due at 0700 GMT. Adjusted seen at +0.1 q/q and +0.4% y/y. Unadjusted seen at +0.2% y/y.

German wholesale prices for January due at 0700 GMT.

