German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
European monthly car registrations due from ACEA at 0700 GMT.
The compny said it would sell its 51 pct stake in Lehigh White Cement Company to the minority shareholders as part of its global portfolio review. The enterprise value of the transaction is about $140 million, the company said on Wednesday.
Siemens Gamesa investor day due.
Airbus took a 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) writedown on its A400M military transport plane, lifting cumulative charges on Europe’s troubled defence project above 8 billion euros and clouding higher-than-expected underlying profits.
The company on Wednesday named Safran’s Bruno Even as head of its helicopters division, with effect form April 1.
Q4 results due.
Q1 results due.
Shares in Instone to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The initial share offer was priced at 21.50 euros, at the bottom end of the indicative price range.
EX-DIVIDEND
CECONOMY - dividend 0.26 euros/shr
STABILUS - dividend 0.80 euros/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
MORPHOSYS - RBC starts with “underperform” rating; eur 57 price target
Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.
