German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

European monthly car registrations due from ACEA at 0700 GMT.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The compny said it would sell its 51 pct stake in Lehigh White Cement Company to the minority shareholders as part of its global portfolio review. The enterprise value of the transaction is about $140 million, the company said on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Siemens Gamesa investor day due.

AIRBUS

Airbus took a 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) writedown on its A400M military transport plane, lifting cumulative charges on Europe’s troubled defence project above 8 billion euros and clouding higher-than-expected underlying profits.

The company on Wednesday named Safran’s Bruno Even as head of its helicopters division, with effect form April 1.

TAKKT

Q4 results due.

MVV ENERGIE

Q1 results due.

INSTONE REAL ESTATE

Shares in Instone to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The initial share offer was priced at 21.50 euros, at the bottom end of the indicative price range.

EX-DIVIDEND

CECONOMY - dividend 0.26 euros/shr

STABILUS - dividend 0.80 euros/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MORPHOSYS - RBC starts with “underperform” rating; eur 57 price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.03 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

