German stocks - Factors to watch on February 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge’s approval of the deal.

BAYER, BASF

A Missouri jury’s $265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year.

BERTELSMANN, RTL, PROSIEBEN

The head of publisher Bertelsmann said that its TV arm RTL should be allowed to merge with German rival ProSiebenSat.1 in order to give them a fighting chance of competing against U.S. streaming giants.

CARMAKERS

China’s auto market, the world’s largest, is likely to see sales slide more than 10% in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus epidemic, the country’s top auto industry body told Reuters on Friday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is facing a wave of contractor departures in important compliance fields such as anti-money laundering after upsetting its freelance workforce by demanding they take a 25% pay cut in response to a change in UK tax law, the Financial Times reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

German post and logistics group Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE has stopped accepting packages to send to China, Hong Kong and Macao, a spokesman said on Friday, citing transport challenges caused by the spread of the new coronavirus.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen said it had postponed restarting its joint venture with China’s Saic Motor until Feb. 24.

AIRBUS

The head of the defence business of Airbus told Reuters would start talks with labour representatives next week on job cuts, as the German-based group retrenches following setbacks with its A400M military transporter.

BERTRANDT

The engineering services firm said EBIT dropped to 14.3 million euros ($15.50 million) in the first quarter from 18.3 million euros last year.

EX-DIVIDEND

METRO - 0.70 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP: Barclays raises to equal weight from underweight

FMC AG: Barclays raises target price to 84 euros from 78 euros

FRESENIUS SE: Barclays raises target price to 54 euros from 51 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.7%, Shanghai stocks +1.9%.

Time: 6:23 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)