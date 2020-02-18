German stocks - Factors to watch on February 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.
Apple warned it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago as the world’s most valuable technology firm became one of the biggest corporate casualties of the epidemic.
Deutsche Boerse said it posted a 52% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as the German exchange operator met its financial targets for the year.
Preliminary Q4 results due. The company said last week its 2019 sales of 18.85 billion euros slightly missed its projections after it reduced risky fuels trading in the fourth quarter.
France’s Alstom has agreed to buy the rail division of Canada’s Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros to create the world’s No. 2 train manufacturer and better take on Chinese leader CRRC. The combination with would give Alstom a share of between 40% and 60% of the European regional train market, according to estimates cited by union sources in France, well above Siemens at 10% to 20%.
January new European passenger car registrations data due
The carmaker will launch electric models in its 5 and 7 series in about two years, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Trucks division’s annual news conference due
The world’s pharmacies may face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if supply problems from China’s coronavirus outbreak cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned.
2019 annual report due. The provider of biotech and laboratory equipment in January reported preliminary results.
Former Siemens CEO Peter Loescher will join the group’s supervisory board to replace Chairwoman Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano, who will step down at the end of March.
The group’s supervisory board chairman, Dirk Hoffmann, will step down as of Feb. 29, the group said.
JOST-WERKE
Preliminary 2019 results due
The real estate group said preliminary full-year 2019 operating profit came in at 134.5 million euros, down 4.9% year-on-year.
OSRAM - No dividend proposed
US markets closed.
Nikkei -1.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.
Time: 5:17 GMT
* German February ZEW indicator due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 21.5, current conditions at -10.3
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)