German stocks - Factors to watch on February 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

Apple warned it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago as the world’s most valuable technology firm became one of the biggest corporate casualties of the epidemic.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse said it posted a 52% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as the German exchange operator met its financial targets for the year.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Preliminary Q4 results due. The company said last week its 2019 sales of 18.85 billion euros slightly missed its projections after it reduced risky fuels trading in the fourth quarter.

SIEMENS

France’s Alstom has agreed to buy the rail division of Canada’s Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros to create the world’s No. 2 train manufacturer and better take on Chinese leader CRRC. The combination with would give Alstom a share of between 40% and 60% of the European regional train market, according to estimates cited by union sources in France, well above Siemens at 10% to 20%.

AUTOS

January new European passenger car registrations data due

BMW

The carmaker will launch electric models in its 5 and 7 series in about two years, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

DAIMLER

Trucks division’s annual news conference due

PHARMACEUTICALS

The world’s pharmacies may face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if supply problems from China’s coronavirus outbreak cannot soon be resolved, the head of a European business group in China warned.

SARTORIUS

2019 annual report due. The provider of biotech and laboratory equipment in January reported preliminary results.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Former Siemens CEO Peter Loescher will join the group’s supervisory board to replace Chairwoman Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano, who will step down at the end of March.

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

The group’s supervisory board chairman, Dirk Hoffmann, will step down as of Feb. 29, the group said.

JOST-WERKE

Preliminary 2019 results due

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The real estate group said preliminary full-year 2019 operating profit came in at 134.5 million euros, down 4.9% year-on-year.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM - No dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -1.4%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

Time: 5:17 GMT

ECONOMY

* German February ZEW indicator due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 21.5, current conditions at -10.3

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)