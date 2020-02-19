German stocks - Factors to watch on February 19

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.

COVESTRO

Fourth-quarter results due. EBITDA seen at 279.11 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Full-year results due. EBITDA seen at 28.13 billion euros. Poll:

GERRESHEIMER

Fourth-quarter results due. EBITDA seen at 93 million euros. Poll:

METRO AG

The company said it had concluded a purchase agreement with the SCP Group for its Real hypermarkets business.

PUMA

Fourth-quarter results due. Net profit seen at 13.45 million euros. Poll:

SCOUT24

Full-year results due

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Preliminary 2019 results due

THYSSENKRUPP

The financial risks from purchasing Thyssen’s elevators division were too high to continue pursuing a bid, after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Thyssen, Kone Chief Executive Hendrik Ehrnrooth told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

The telecommunications equipment company said it expected shortages in its supply chain due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. “The management board believes that these will most likely lead to a negative pro forma operating income margin for Q1 2020,” it added.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Fourth-quarter results due. Additionally, the company said its business in Asia was “overall stable,” although the coronavirus outbreak had extended the traditionally slack period around China’s Lunar New Year holiday.

TAKKT

Full-year results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERTRANDT - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.9%, Shanghai stocks +0.4%.

Time: 5:24 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)