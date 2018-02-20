German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BASF

The chemical group could incur 40-60 million euros ($50-$74 million) in extra costs each year as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, the company’s UK chief told Handelsblatt.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q4 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 8 percent at 298 million euros. Poll:

The former head of BayernLB, Gerd Haeusler, will not take up a position on the exchange operator’s supervisory board, the company said, as investors are pushing for younger members to join the controlling panel.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Wage talks with union Verdi due to begin.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

HeidelbergCement on Tuesday said its core profit rose 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter, citing price increases and higher-than-expected synergies from the integration of Italcementi.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

The broadcaster is in exclusive talks with private equity firm General Atlantic over the sale of a minority stake in its digital unit, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW and the IG Metall labour union resume pay talks for about 120,000 staff at western German plants.

COVESTRO

Covestro said it would generate cash at a faster rate than previously thought, helped by demand from undersupplied global materials markets.

FRAPORT

The group has no plans to raise fees at Frankfurt airport in 2019, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Stefan Schulte as saying.

HOCHTIEF

The builder said on Monday it will lower its bid for Spain’s Abertis if the infrastructure firm pays a dividend.

STEINHOFF

The company said the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals had ruled that it was correct to consolidate POCO as a controlled interest in its 2016 accounts but nonetheless ordered it to amend its accounts.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q4 results due. The group already published preliminary key figures on Friday, saying its full-year EBIT grew 9 percent to 73.9 million euros.

CEWE

The company posted higher 2017 profit and sales.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM - 1.11 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RWE - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 17 euros from 23.5 euros

AAREAL BANK - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, cuts target price to 42 euros from 45 euros.

INNOGY - HSBC cuts to “reduce” from “hold”, cuts target price to 28 euros from 36 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -1 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

ZEW sentiment index due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 16.0 points vs 20.4, Current Conditions at 93.9 vs 95.2.

