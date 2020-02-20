German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan.

Financial leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) expect a modest pickup of global growth this year and next, but see the coronavirus epidemic as a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb. 22-23 said.

A planned EU-China investment agreement looks unlikely to be struck by September as planned because of the coronavirus outbreak, European Union trade chief Phil Hogan said, while also casting doubt on deals with other Asian countries.

COVESTRO

The chemicals maker said it expected to lose 50% of its February sales in China over the prolonged Chinese New Year holiday season.

FRESENIUS

2019 results due. Net profit seen at 1.88 billion euros. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The company said quarterly adjusted operating income edged 3% higher as growth in dialysis services and products was partly offset by a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America.

MTU AERO ENGINES

2019 results due. Net profit seen at 528 million euros. Poll:

AIRBUS

The defence business of Airbus laid out plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs, including 829 in Germany, citing a flat space market and postponed defence contracts.

Additionally, debt-laden HNA Group has restructured jet orders with Airbus in a compromise deal that includes an order for dozens of A330neo jets, two people familiar with the matter said, amid reports of a wider shake-up at the Chinese conglomerate.

FUCHS PETROLUB

2019 results due. Net profit seen at 229 million euros. Poll:

PFEIFFER VACUUM

2019 preliminary results due

QIAGEN

The company announced that Nigeria published guidelines recommending one of its blood tests for screening for latent tuberculosis infection.

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Detailed 2019 results due. The company on Tuesday already reported a Q4 operating income of 10.3 million euros on revenues of 151.1 million euros and warned of delivery shortages over China’s coronavirus outbreak.

INDUS HOLDING

Preliminary 2019 results due

INSTONE REAL ESTATE

The company said its 2019 adjusted group EBIT was expected to come in at 128-130 million euros and adjusted revenues at 733-738 million euros.

KRONES

Preliminary 2019 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRANDT - 1.60 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

K+S - Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.

Time: 5:15 GMT

ECONOMY

* German March GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 9.8

* German January producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2% m/m, -0.4% y/y

DIARIES

