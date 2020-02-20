German stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan.
Financial leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) expect a modest pickup of global growth this year and next, but see the coronavirus epidemic as a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb. 22-23 said.
A planned EU-China investment agreement looks unlikely to be struck by September as planned because of the coronavirus outbreak, European Union trade chief Phil Hogan said, while also casting doubt on deals with other Asian countries.
The chemicals maker said it expected to lose 50% of its February sales in China over the prolonged Chinese New Year holiday season.
2019 results due. Net profit seen at 1.88 billion euros. Poll:
The company said quarterly adjusted operating income edged 3% higher as growth in dialysis services and products was partly offset by a negative adjustment for accounts receivable in a legal dispute in North America.
2019 results due. Net profit seen at 528 million euros. Poll:
The defence business of Airbus laid out plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs, including 829 in Germany, citing a flat space market and postponed defence contracts.
Additionally, debt-laden HNA Group has restructured jet orders with Airbus in a compromise deal that includes an order for dozens of A330neo jets, two people familiar with the matter said, amid reports of a wider shake-up at the Chinese conglomerate.
2019 results due. Net profit seen at 229 million euros. Poll:
2019 preliminary results due
The company announced that Nigeria published guidelines recommending one of its blood tests for screening for latent tuberculosis infection.
Detailed 2019 results due. The company on Tuesday already reported a Q4 operating income of 10.3 million euros on revenues of 151.1 million euros and warned of delivery shortages over China’s coronavirus outbreak.
Preliminary 2019 results due
The company said its 2019 adjusted group EBIT was expected to come in at 128-130 million euros and adjusted revenues at 733-738 million euros.
Preliminary 2019 results due
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BERTRANDT - 1.60 eur/shr dividend
K+S - Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral
Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.
Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.
* German March GfK consumer sentiment due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 9.8
* German January producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2% m/m, -0.4% y/y
