German stocks - Factors to watch on February 21

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside the epicentre of the outbreak. The epidemic is set to be a major focus of discussion at a meeting on the weekend of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, amid rising risks to global growth.

Germany’s trade outlook remains clouded by weaker global demand and the coronavirus epidemic adds another risk to exporters in Europe’s largest economy, the finance ministry said.

ALLIANZ

2019 results due. Net profit seen at 7.84 billion euros. Poll: Additionally, the company announced a share buyback programme worth up to 1.5 billion euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile US and Sprint said that they had agreed on new merger terms that would reduce the stake of major Sprint shareholder SoftBank, while leaving the offer to other shareholders unchanged.

DAIMLER

Annual report due. The company already presented its 2019 results this month.

AUTOS

Tesla got approval from a German court to continue to cut down forest near the capital Berlin to build its first European car and battery factory, in a defeat for local environmental activists.

CTS EVENTIM

The ticketing company announced a partnership with concert promoter Michael Cohl with a focus on global touring.

LPKF

The company said it expected a weak first quarter due to order fluctuations and effects from the new coronavirus outbreak in China.

DR. HOENLE

Fiscal Q1 results due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

2019 preliminary results due

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - 0.27 eur/shr dividend

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.7% at close.

Nikkei -0.1%, Shanghai stocks +0.6%.

ECONOMY

* German February Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 44.8, services PMI at 53.8, composite seen at 50.8

* EU leaders made no headway in fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget that was left with a 75 billion euro hole after Britain’s departure at a time when they face costly new challenges from climate change to migration.

