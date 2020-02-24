German stocks - Factors to watch on February 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Fears are mounting that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Finance chiefs of the world’s top 20 economies vowed to monitor the impact of the outbreak on global growth and act if needed, as they said loose monetary policy and easing trade tensions would prompt a pick-up in 2020 and 2021.

ELECTIONS

Voters handed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives their worst-ever result in Hamburg, punishing them for flirting with the far-right in Thuringia and descending into a messy leadership battle.

VOLKSWAGEN

Audi board member for procurement and IT, Bernd Martens, has left his position, the company said, a move that was expected to come next month.

THYSSENKRUPP

The two consortia bidding for Thyssenkrupp’s 16 billion euro elevator division have signed a fair owner agreement, a key demand by labour union IG Metall to protect jobs, the union and a company spokesman said.

Additionally, Germany’s RAG foundation wants to buy a “significant minority stake” in the elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

SIXT

Hyundai Capital Bank Europe said it made an 18 euros per share offer to buy Sixt Leasing.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -1.8% at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.3%.

Time: 5:21 GMT

ECONOMY

* Ifo index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen falling to 95.3 from 95.9 in January

