German stocks - Factors to watch on February 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.

Germany’s Light + Building fair, which was due to start on March 8, has been delayed until mid-September because of the spread of the coronavirus, Messe Frankfurt said.

The coronavirus epidemic will have a “slight impact” on the world economy, but it is still too early to quantify how much growth it will cost in the end, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.

NEW WORK

Annual results due

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Deutsche Boerse announced an unscheduled adjustment of its SDAX index, deleting Adler Real Estate and replacing it with Elmos Semiconductor.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

Preliminary 2019 results

KWS SAAT

2019/2020 half-year report due

LEONI

The company reported a 2019 operating loss of 384 million euros on sales of 4.8 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -3.6%, S&P 500 -3.4%, Nasdaq -3.7% at close.

Nikkei -3.1%, Shanghai stocks -1.7%.

Time: 5:32 GMT

ECONOMY

* Detailed German Q4 GDP data due at 0700 GMT

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)