German stocks - Factors to watch on February 25

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.
Germany’s Light + Building fair, which was due to start on March 8, has been delayed until mid-September because of the spread of the coronavirus, Messe Frankfurt said.
The coronavirus epidemic will have a “slight impact” on the world economy, but it is still too early to quantify how much growth it will cost in the end, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said.
Deutsche Boerse announced an unscheduled adjustment of its SDAX index, deleting Adler Real Estate and replacing it with Elmos Semiconductor.
The company reported a 2019 operating loss of 384 million euros on sales of 4.8 billion euros.
Dow Jones -3.6%, S&P 500 -3.4%, Nasdaq -3.7% at close.
Nikkei -3.1%, Shanghai stocks -1.7%.
Time: 5:32 GMT
* Detailed German Q4 GDP data due at 0700 GMT
