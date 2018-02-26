German stocks - Factors to watch on February 26

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CARMAKERS,,

The German government, which has steadfastly opposed bans on heavily-polluting diesel cars in cities, now plans legal changes that would allow driving bans on certain routes on an emergency basis, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

DAIMLER

Chinese carmaker Geely has built up an almost 10 percent stake in Daimler in a $9 billion bet by its chairman that he can access the Mercedes-Benz owner’s technology in the growing battle for the future of automotives, it said late on Friday.

Meantime, Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC said they planned to invest almost $2 billion in a state-of-the-art factory in China, underlining their relationship.

Separately, the European Investment Bank may ask Daimler to pay back loans extended for research and development in light of a report linking the Mercedes maker to diesel emission-test cheating, Welt am Sonntag reported.

And Daimler is creating 500 new jobs at its Untertuerkheim, Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt plants to meet high demand, also for coming new electric models, its production chief Markus Schaefer told the Stuttgarter Zeitung. Most of the jobs will be filled by current temporary workers. He added that the company was reorganising its battery development business and so was taking on 300 staff from its Accumotive unit.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Intention to float for Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS expected, sources told Reuters last week.

DEUTSCHE POST

Wage talks with union Verdi due to enter fourth round.

RWE, INNOGY

German energy group Innogy, majority-owned by RWE, on Friday denied a media report saying that its supervisory board would discuss a possible sale to rivals Iberdrola or Enel at its next meeting in March.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen AG’s unit on Friday resolved a lawsuit brought by a North Carolina man whose diesel emissions case was set to be the first go to trial on Monday.

EVONIK

2017 was a successful year, Evonik CFO Enno Spillner told Euro am Sonntag.

ROCKET INTERNET, DELIVERY HERO

Rocket Internet cut its stake in Delivery Hero.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.2 pct.

Time: 0604 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)