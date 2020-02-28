German stocks - Factors to watch on February 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
The world is preparing for a coronavirus pandemic as hopes the disease could be contained to China vanished and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession.
Six western German states reported a total of 22 new cases of the coronavirus.
2019 results due. Q4 EBIT seen at 652 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due
Full-year sales rose 1.2% to 2.93 billion euros, the group said.
Thyssenkrupp said it agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany’s RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros in what could be the world’s largest buyout this year.
Fiscal H1 results due
EX-DIVIDEND
AURUBIS - 1.25 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones -4.4%, S&P 500 -4.4%, Nasdaq -4.6% at close.
Nikkei -4.2%, Shanghai stocks -3.8%.
Time: 5:22 GMT
* German January import prices due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.2% m/m, -0.4% y/y.
* German February unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless rate seen unch at 5%.
* German preliminary February inflation data due at 1300 GMT. HICP seen +0.4% m/m, +1.6% y/y. CPI seen +0.3% m/m, +1.7% y/y.
