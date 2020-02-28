German stocks - Factors to watch on February 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 28(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

The world is preparing for a coronavirus pandemic as hopes the disease could be contained to China vanished and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession.

Six western German states reported a total of 22 new cases of the coronavirus.

BASF

2019 results due. Q4 EBIT seen at 652 million euros. Poll:

MUNICH RE

Q4 results due

FREENET

Full-year sales rose 1.2% to 2.93 billion euros, the group said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp said it agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven and Germany’s RAG foundation for 17.2 billion euros in what could be the world’s largest buyout this year.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Fiscal H1 results due

EX-DIVIDEND

AURUBIS - 1.25 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -4.4%, S&P 500 -4.4%, Nasdaq -4.6% at close.

Nikkei -4.2%, Shanghai stocks -3.8%.

Time: 5:22 GMT

ECONOMY

* German January import prices due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.2% m/m, -0.4% y/y.

* German February unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless rate seen unch at 5%.

* German preliminary February inflation data due at 1300 GMT. HICP seen +0.4% m/m, +1.6% y/y. CPI seen +0.3% m/m, +1.7% y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)