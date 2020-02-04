German stocks - Factors to watch on February 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus, the second fatality outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed over 420 people, spread around the world and raised fears for global economic growth.

Hyundai Motor plans to gradually suspend its South Korean factories, as a virus outbreak in China has disrupted supplies of a vehicle component, Yonhap News Agency said.

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call, Germany said.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The stock exchange operator will present its strategy for the next three years when it briefs investors in May, the company’s chief executive said.

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s CIMIC posted a 3% rise in underlying net profit for the fiscal year of 2019 and announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright will step down.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The company said its Chairwoman Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano was resigning, effective March 31.

QIAGEN

Q4 results due after market close

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +1.3% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

Time: 5:28 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)