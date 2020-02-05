German stocks - Factors to watch on February 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 5(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
The German engineering giant said it is buying Iberdrola’s stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy for 1.1 bln euros as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year.
Siemens to release its fiscal Q1 results.
The German chipmaker reports its first-quarter results. Poll:
The reinsurance company reports property and casualty renewals.
The software developer reports fourth-quarter results.
The German software group on Tuesday said it would provide support until 2040 for its flagship S/4HANA database, a move that users in its home market and the United States said would give them more confidence to upgrade.
The software developer holds its capital markets day in London.
FY 2019 results due
Genetic testing specialist Qiagen beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly sales and profit growth on Tuesday, citing savings generated after its decision to stop developing new next-generation sequence (NGS) instruments.
The company said it had initiated expanded access program for tafasitamab in the united States.
SIEMENS - 3.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
MTU AERO ENGINES AG MTXGn.DE: JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT
Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +2.1% at close.
Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks +1.0%.
German final January purchasing managers’ survey due at 0855 GMT. Composite index seen at 51.1. Services index seen at 54.2.
