German stocks - Factors to watch on February 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 5(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

SIEMENS

The German engineering giant said it is buying Iberdrola’s stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy for 1.1 bln euros as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year.

Siemens to release its fiscal Q1 results.

INFINEON

The German chipmaker reports its first-quarter results. Poll:

HANNOVER RE

The reinsurance company reports property and casualty renewals.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

The software developer reports fourth-quarter results.

SAP

The German software group on Tuesday said it would provide support until 2040 for its flagship S/4HANA database, a move that users in its home market and the United States said would give them more confidence to upgrade.

SOFTWARE AG

The software developer holds its capital markets day in London.

DIC ASSET

FY 2019 results due

QIAGEN

Genetic testing specialist Qiagen beat analysts’ expectations for quarterly sales and profit growth on Tuesday, citing savings generated after its decision to stop developing new next-generation sequence (NGS) instruments.

MORPHOSYS

The company said it had initiated expanded access program for tafasitamab in the united States.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MTU AERO ENGINES AG MTXGn.DE: JP MORGAN CUTS TO NEUTRAL FROM OVERWEIGHT

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4%, S&P 500 +1.5%, Nasdaq +2.1% at close.

Nikkei +1.2%, Shanghai stocks +1.0%.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final January purchasing managers’ survey due at 0855 GMT. Composite index seen at 51.1. Services index seen at 54.2.

