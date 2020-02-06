German stocks - Factors to watch on February 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Coronavirus

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom is continuing to use technology from Huawei to expand its 5G network while Berlin is still debating whether to give the Chinese firm access to build Germany’s network, daily Handelsblatt reported.

AAREAL

Activist investor Petrus Advisors held 3.31 % in shares and instruments of the bank as of January 29, Aareal said in a regulatory filing.

OSRAM

German lighting group Osram on Thursday reported a profit after tax of 1 million euros in its first quarter - compared with a loss of 5 million euros a year ago - and confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year.

CANCOM

Preliminary 2019 results

HAMBORNER REIT

Preliminary 2019 full-year results

RATIONAL

Preliminary 2019 earnings

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - 3.90 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: Cowen And Company raises target price to 30 euros from 25 euros

HANNOVER RUECK SE: CITIGROUP raises price target to 158.3 euros from 152.4 euros

AROUNDTOWN SA: Jefferies raises target price to 10 euros from 8.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.

Nikkei +2.7%, Shanghai stocks +1.5%.

Time: 6:07 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6% m/m.

DIARIES

