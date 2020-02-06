German stocks - Factors to watch on February 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Coronavirus
Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in mainland China hit 563, with almost 3,000 new cases reported.
Deutsche Telekom is continuing to use technology from Huawei to expand its 5G network while Berlin is still debating whether to give the Chinese firm access to build Germany’s network, daily Handelsblatt reported.
Activist investor Petrus Advisors held 3.31 % in shares and instruments of the bank as of January 29, Aareal said in a regulatory filing.
German lighting group Osram on Thursday reported a profit after tax of 1 million euros in its first quarter - compared with a loss of 5 million euros a year ago - and confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year.
Preliminary 2019 results
Preliminary 2019 full-year results
Preliminary 2019 earnings
EX-DIVIDEND
SIEMENS - 3.90 euros/shr dividend
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: Cowen And Company raises target price to 30 euros from 25 euros
HANNOVER RUECK SE: CITIGROUP raises price target to 158.3 euros from 152.4 euros
AROUNDTOWN SA: Jefferies raises target price to 10 euros from 8.50 euros
Dow Jones +1.7%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +0.4% at close.
Nikkei +2.7%, Shanghai stocks +1.5%.
Time: 6:07 GMT
German December industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6% m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)