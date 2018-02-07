German stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) negotiated through the night into Wednesday in a marathon final push to try to nail down a new coalition agreement.
Second round of wage talks between Verdi, management due to continue.
Steering committee of supervisory board expected to meet.
French insurance broker SFAM bought 11 percent of French consumer electronics chain FNAC Darty for 335 million euros, it said on Tuesday, becoming the second-biggest shareholder after German retailer Ceconomy.
Belgian investor Albert Frere has increased his stake in the company to 4.33 percent as of Dec. 28, from a previous 3.002, GEA said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Australian unit Cimic reported full-year results, with attributable profit up 21 percent.
Update on January renewals due.
Osram’s quarterly core profit fell 4 percent as the company ramped up investment in its new LED (light-emitting diode) chip factory, the world’s biggest, in Malaysia and was hit by currency effects.
Fortum due to disclose final acceptance level of Uniper offer. It had 46.93 percent after the end of the first acceptance period.
FY trading statement due.
Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.5 pct.
Time: 6.12 GMT.
German December industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m.
