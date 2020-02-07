German stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump that China is doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by police.
Another 41 people quarantined on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61, with thousands of passengers confined to cabins as testing continues.
Large banks with significant trading operations will have their finances tested in 2020 against a scenario that includes "heightened stress" in leveraged loans, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced bit.ly/2H40KA2.
European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan returned to Washington for talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer designed to improve transatlantic ties as the threat of auto tariffs looms.
T-Mobile US beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, as the wireless carrier added more mobile phone subscribers to its monthly plans, some of which come bundled with Netflix service.
Airbus posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years as it booked a major leasing order that has been in the pipeline for several months, and carried out 31 aircraft deliveries.
Tinder-owner Match Group has approached social networking app developer Meet Group about a takeover, Bloomberg reported. In December, Reuters reported that ProSieben’s e-commerce arm NuCom was exploring the acquisition of Meet.
Fiscal Q1 results due
China’s fast-spreading coronavirus is throwing the global container shipping trade out of sync, with lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports, setting the scene for months of delivery delays ahead, industry sources said.
Capital markets day due
Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.
Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.8%.
Time: 5:21 GMT
* German December industrial production data due at 0700 GMT, seen -0.2% m/m
* German December trade data due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen +0.5% m/m, imports +0.2% m/m, trade balance at 18.4 bln eur
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)