German stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump that China is doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by police.

Another 41 people quarantined on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61, with thousands of passengers confined to cabins as testing continues.

BANKING

Large banks with significant trading operations will have their finances tested in 2020 against a scenario that includes "heightened stress" in leveraged loans, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced bit.ly/2H40KA2.

AUTOS

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan returned to Washington for talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer designed to improve transatlantic ties as the threat of auto tariffs looms.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, as the wireless carrier added more mobile phone subscribers to its monthly plans, some of which come bundled with Netflix service.

AIRBUS

Airbus posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years as it booked a major leasing order that has been in the pipeline for several months, and carried out 31 aircraft deliveries.

PROSIEBEN.SAT1

Tinder-owner Match Group has approached social networking app developer Meet Group about a takeover, Bloomberg reported. In December, Reuters reported that ProSieben’s e-commerce arm NuCom was exploring the acquisition of Meet.

CECONOMY

Fiscal Q1 results due

HAPAG LLOYD

China’s fast-spreading coronavirus is throwing the global container shipping trade out of sync, with lines re-routing cargoes and reducing calls to Chinese ports, setting the scene for months of delivery delays ahead, industry sources said.

SMA SOLAR

Capital markets day due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks -0.8%.

Time: 5:21 GMT

ECONOMY

* German December industrial production data due at 0700 GMT, seen -0.2% m/m

* German December trade data due at 0700 GMT. Exports seen +0.5% m/m, imports +0.2% m/m, trade balance at 18.4 bln eur

DIARIES

