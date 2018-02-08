FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
    
    AIRBUS          
    The aircraft and defence company said it was considering
increasing a provision for losses on its contract for the
troubled A400M military transporter after its European NATO
buyers agreed to negotiate a new delivery schedule.             
    
    BAYER           
    Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung that he expects to complete the acquisition of Monsanto
in early 2018, reiterating the company's view about the timing
of a deal to buy its U.S. rival.             
    Brazilian antitrust agency Cade on Wednesday approved Bayer
AG's proposed takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co without
requiring further asset sales beyond a global proposal announced
last October.             
    
    COMMERZBANK          
    Q4 results due. Net profit seen down 62 percent at 69.7
million euros ($86 million). Poll:             
    
    CONTINENTAL          
    Workers at the auto supplier have demanded a pledge to
guarantee long-term employment in exchange for supporting
management reforms, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing
a memo from trade unions IG Metall and IG BCE. 
    
    DEUTSCHE POST           
    Wage talks for around 130,000 employees of Deutsche Post AG
have been postponed without a breakthrough, trade union Verdi
said late on Wednesday.
    
    LUFTHANSA          
    Lufthansa has had a strong start to the year for ticket
sales, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday, also
confirming that 2017 was a record year for the airline in terms
of profit.             
    
    WACKER CHEMIE          
    Q4 results due.
    
    JENOPTIK          
    Capital Markets Day due.
    
    DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG            
    Q1 results due.
    
    DMG MORI          
    Q4 results due 
    
    GRENKE          
    Q4 results due.
    
    HAMBORNER REIT           
    Q4 results due.
    
    HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN          
    Q3 results due.
    
    DERMAPHARM
    End of IPO offer period due.
    
    ANALYSTS' VIEWS 
    DAIMLER AG           : BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $82
FROM $81
    LANXESS AG          : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 66
FROM EUR 64
    HANNOVER RUECK SE           : BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET
TO 105.60 EUROS FROM 105.40 EUROS
    OSRAM LICHT AG          : JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR
100 FROM EUR 105; RATING BUY
    OSRAM LICHT AG          : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGET
TO 55 EUROS FROM 54.50 EUROS
    OSRAM LICHT AG          : CANACCORD GENUITY RAISES TARGET
PRICE TO EUR 70 FROM EUR 65
        
    OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS  
    Dow Jones        -0.1 pct, S&P 500       -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
        -0.9 pct at close.     
    Nikkei         +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks         -2.1 pct.
    Time: 6.10 GMT.           
    
    
    GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
    German December trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 21.7
bln euros vs 22.3 bln, with exports -1.0 pct, imports -0.5 pct
m/m.
        
    EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH           
    DIARIES                      
    REUTERS TOP NEWS           


($1 = 0.8088 euros)

 (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
