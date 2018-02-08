German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: AIRBUS The aircraft and defence company said it was considering increasing a provision for losses on its contract for the troubled A400M military transporter after its European NATO buyers agreed to negotiate a new delivery schedule. BAYER Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that he expects to complete the acquisition of Monsanto in early 2018, reiterating the company's view about the timing of a deal to buy its U.S. rival. Brazilian antitrust agency Cade on Wednesday approved Bayer AG's proposed takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co without requiring further asset sales beyond a global proposal announced last October. COMMERZBANK Q4 results due. Net profit seen down 62 percent at 69.7 million euros ($86 million). Poll: CONTINENTAL Workers at the auto supplier have demanded a pledge to guarantee long-term employment in exchange for supporting management reforms, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing a memo from trade unions IG Metall and IG BCE. DEUTSCHE POST Wage talks for around 130,000 employees of Deutsche Post AG have been postponed without a breakthrough, trade union Verdi said late on Wednesday. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa has had a strong start to the year for ticket sales, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday, also confirming that 2017 was a record year for the airline in terms of profit. WACKER CHEMIE Q4 results due. JENOPTIK Capital Markets Day due. DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG Q1 results due. DMG MORI Q4 results due GRENKE Q4 results due. HAMBORNER REIT Q4 results due. HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN Q3 results due. DERMAPHARM End of IPO offer period due. ANALYSTS' VIEWS DAIMLER AG : BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $82 FROM $81 LANXESS AG : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 66 FROM EUR 64 HANNOVER RUECK SE : BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 105.60 EUROS FROM 105.40 EUROS OSRAM LICHT AG : JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 100 FROM EUR 105; RATING BUY OSRAM LICHT AG : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGET TO 55 EUROS FROM 54.50 EUROS OSRAM LICHT AG : CANACCORD GENUITY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 70 FROM EUR 65 OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close. Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.1 pct. Time: 6.10 GMT. GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German December trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 21.7 bln euros vs 22.3 bln, with exports -1.0 pct, imports -0.5 pct m/m. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH DIARIES REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)