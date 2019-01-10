German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
German chemicals giant BASF said it had selected the port city of Zhanjiang in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong as the site for its $10 billion petrochemicals complex.
BMW’s Rolls-Royce called on the British government to avoid a disorderly Brexit, saying it was building up some stock, expanding warehouse capacity and training suppliers for customs changes in case Britain leaves the EU without a deal.
Germany’s financial markets watchdog is requiring Deutsche Bank to re-examine the files of about 20,000 risky clients by the end of June as part of its “know your customer” process, a person familiar with the matter said.
Online banking startup N26 said it had raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the business at $2.7 billion, and would use the money to expand its global operations.
December traffic figures due
German union Verdi is calling on security staff at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports to go on strike.
Volkswagen brand sales figures due
The carmaker and Ford will unveil a deeper alliance during the Detroit auto show that goes beyond cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles, two sources familiar with the plan said.
Volkswagen said it had hired an executive from Apple as a director responsible for technical development at its commercial vehicles division.
Europe’s Airbus lost out to Boeing in 2018, breaking a five-year winning streak against its U.S. rival for the number of jet orders, slumping to its lowest share of the $150 billion jet market in six years, data showed.
Fiscal Q3 results due
Osram Licht said it was starting a programme to buy back up to 400 million euros in stock.
Separately, the company said it suffered a weaker-than-expected final quarter of 2018 as auto demand slowed sharply.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 5:45 GMT.
No major economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)