German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BASF

German chemicals giant BASF said it had selected the port city of Zhanjiang in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong as the site for its $10 billion petrochemicals complex.

BMW

BMW’s Rolls-Royce called on the British government to avoid a disorderly Brexit, saying it was building up some stock, expanding warehouse capacity and training suppliers for customs changes in case Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s financial markets watchdog is requiring Deutsche Bank to re-examine the files of about 20,000 risky clients by the end of June as part of its “know your customer” process, a person familiar with the matter said.

BANKING SECTOR

Online banking startup N26 said it had raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the business at $2.7 billion, and would use the money to expand its global operations.

LUFTHANSA

December traffic figures due

German union Verdi is calling on security staff at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports to go on strike.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen brand sales figures due

The carmaker and Ford will unveil a deeper alliance during the Detroit auto show that goes beyond cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles, two sources familiar with the plan said.

Volkswagen said it had hired an executive from Apple as a director responsible for technical development at its commercial vehicles division.

AIRBUS

Europe’s Airbus lost out to Boeing in 2018, breaking a five-year winning streak against its U.S. rival for the number of jet orders, slumping to its lowest share of the $150 billion jet market in six years, data showed.

SUEDZUCKER

Fiscal Q3 results due

OSRAM LICHT

Osram Licht said it was starting a programme to buy back up to 400 million euros in stock.

Separately, the company said it suffered a weaker-than-expected final quarter of 2018 as auto demand slowed sharply.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5:45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)