German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 14

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is considering recalling more Volkswagen cars due to its emissions, scandal, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

SIEMENS

Germany’s antitrust authority has expressed concerns to the European Union’s competition watchdog about the planned merger of the rail operations of Siemens and France’s Alstom , a newspaper reported on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn wants to sell its Arriva international subsidiary to plug a financing gap of 4 billion euros ($4.59 billion) although it is hard to value because of Brexit, a source close to the plans told Reuters on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom struggling IT services and consulting business T-Systems is selling its mainframe business to U.S. firm IBM, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

FRAPORT

German trade union Verdi has called on security staff at Munich airport to go on strike on Tuesday, when workers will also strike at Frankfurt airport.

DEUTSCHE BANK , COMMERZBANK

A mooted merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank would not solve the problems of the two institutions, and would likely cause a significant reduction in jobs, Jan Duscheck, from trade union Verdi, tells the Handelsblatt newspaper.

KUKA

Peter Mohnen, new chief executive of the robot maker, does not feel bound by a job guarantee given by the company’s Chinese owner Midea, telling the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that the Kuka’s management has the obligation to take decisions that are right for the firm, independently of Midea.

NORDLB

The German state of Lower Saxony has rejected calls for the liquidation of the German public sector bank, Lower Saxony’s Finance Minister Reinhold Hilbers, who also serves at NordLB’s chairman, told Reuters.

CONTINENTAL

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 19 percent. Poll:

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5:38 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December wholesale prices due at 0700 GMT.

