German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 15

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BREXIT

German markets could react to British parliament vote on the government’s Brexit deal.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen and Ford Motor are expected to unveil their alliance, centered around commercial vehicles to start, in a move meant to save the automakers billions of dollars.

Additionally, an expert panel has recommended that Volkswagen pay at least 1.7 bln rupees ($24 million) in relation to its diesel emissions scandal, newspaper Indian Express reported.

LUFTHANSA <LHAG.DE > FRAPORT

German union Verdi has called on security staff at Frankfurt other German airports to go on strike on Tuesday to put pressure on firms in charge of screening passengers and luggage in wage talks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s India CEO Ravneet Singh Gill is the frontrunner in a two-horse race for the chief executive’s post at Yes Bank , the Economic Times reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

The mail and parcel company said it expected to receive on Tuesday the draft of a proposed pricing decision from the federal regulator.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s struggling IT services and consulting business, and IBM plan to sign an agreement to jointly provide mainframe services, an IBM spokesman said.

QIAGEN

The company announced it won Canadian regulatory approval for a tuberculosis blood test.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The management of Germany’s largest rail operator Deutsche Bahn holds a meeting with Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer after a source said the state-owned company wants to sell its Arriva international subsidiary. No decisions on Arriva are expected.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”

VOLKSWAGEN - Barclays retains company as top pick in European autos and auto parts sector

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 5:55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

2018 GDP data due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct vs +2.2 pct in 2017.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)