German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

BREXIT

Stock markets likely to react to outcome of Brexit vote in British parliament

BANKING

More than 45 financial institutions are planning to newly establish themselves or significantly increase their presence in Germany as a result of Brexit, the president of Germany’s financial markets watchdog said.

Also, Deutsche Bank is well prepared for all Brexit scenarios, the lender’s chief executive ahead of the British vote that rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union.

Additionally, German government representatives have asked banking supervisors how they would view a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

THYSSENKRUPP

The European Commission has pushed back a deadline for its antitrust review of Thyssenkrupp’s planned European joint venture with Tata Steel to April 29, it said on its website.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

The company announced it signed a technology partnership with a hospital in Spain, with an order value of 18.2 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZOOPLUS - Baader cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5:47 GMT.

ECONOMY

* German final CPI due at 0700 GMT. HICP seen +1.7 pct y/y, +0.3 m/m

* The German government is likely to reappoint Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann’s tenure for a second eight-year term, a government source said.

DIARIES

