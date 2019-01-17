German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 17

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
European bank regulators do not think Germany’s two largest banks, Deutsche and Commerzbank, should merge, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
German financial regulator BaFin aims to look into whether banks grant loans to mid-sized companies too freely, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
Germany’s BDI industry association is due to hold a news conference on the German economy. Topics to be covered include the impact on the German economy of Brexit and the tough global economic environment.
The German government is actively considering stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude China’s Huawei Technologies from a buildout of 5G mobile networks, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.
The German government views a proposed merger of France’s Alstom and Siemens’ rail business as important for securing the competitiveness of the European rail industry, a government spokesman said.
Preliminary group results for 2018 due
Christmas quarter trading statement due
Qiagen on Wednesday said it received approval for EGFR test in lung cancer as companion diagnostic in Japan.
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 5:51 GMT.
No major economic data scheduled.
