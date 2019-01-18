German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 18

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

A U.S. federal grand jury indicted four managers at Volkswagen’s Audi unit as part of the U.S. government’s investigation into the diesel emissions cheating scandal, according to court documents.

Additionally, workers at Audi’s plant in the Hungarian city of Gyor are to go on a two-hour warning strike on Friday as they try to force the company to narrow the wage gap between their salaries and those of Western and regional peers.

NORD STREAM 2

Germany should finish the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite U.S. opposition and growing domestic concerns, but future energy projects should be coordinated by the European Union, a veteran German diplomat said.

COAL IMPORTERS

Coal importers’ group VDKI is due to present import data for 2018 and will comment on Germany’s plans for a long-term exit from coal mining and power generation.

FINANCIALS

Germany and China signed agreements to strengthen coordination in banking, finance and capital markets, and pledged to further open market access and deepen their pragmatic cooperation to broaden economic ties.

LUFTHANSA FRAPORT

Employers are willing to present an improved offer to the nation’s airport security staff after a strike earlier this week, Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported.

The Verdi labour union said that it would not hold more warning strikes ahead of wage negotiations planned for Jan. 23.

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys announced that its licensee Janssen had expanded clinical development of its treatment Guselkumab into ulcerative colitis.

OSRAM LICHT

The company said Allianz Global Investors exceeded a 10 percent disclosure threshold in voting rights, adding the investor would not seek to significantly change the capital structure of Osram Licht.

HELLOFRESH

The meal-kit delivery firm said it expected revenue growth above its previously published forecast.

S&T SOFTWARE

The company announced its executive board approved a buyback programme for own shares using the authorisation granted by the recent extraordinary shareholder meeting.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.

Time: 5:59 GMT.

ECONOMY

* No major economic data scheduled

* The European Central Bank is expected to wait until the fourth quarter to raise its deposit rate, later than thought just a month ago, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who also said the chances of a euro zone recession have grown.

