German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 21

BMW & DAIMLER AG

BMW and Daimler are assessing options for closer cooperation, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources at both carmakers. Executives’ intentions to join forces in the field of autonomous driving are at the center of the talks between Stuttgart and Munich, the newspaper said.

Simultaneously, Daimler said it planned to set up a new assembly plant for its Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in Egypt in cooperation with a local business partner.

SIEMENS AG

Siemens and Alstom’s plan to create a European rail champion to take on a Chinese rival has failed to win over EU anti-trust regulators despite German and French backing, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Separately, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must approve the tie-up between Germany’s Siemens and French group Alstom, adding he would meet a main European regulator to express his support for the deal.

VOLKSWAGEN AG

A shift to electric vehicles will make cars significantly more expensive, meaning they may become unaffordable for people on low incomes in the future, the chairman of Volkswagen said in an interview published on Sunday.

KION GROUP AG

Germany’s Kion Group plans to expand its factory in Summerville in the United States in a move to escape a 25 percent tariff the U.S. levied on forklifts imported from China, its CFO told the Wall Street Journal.

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media believes that price increases by U.S. streaming giant Netflix could ease competitive pressures on the German group’s core TV business and is bullish on growth at its e-commerce arm, CEO Max Conze said.

SCOUT24 AG

German online classifieds company Scout24 AG has rejected a 4.7 billion euro ($5.34 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone, potentially paving the way for a bidding war.

RHEINMETALL AG

German weapons maker Rheinmetall wants to seek damages from the German government over its decision to stop all arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Spiegel Online reported on Sunday.

CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA

Europe’s largest photo service provider Cewe is open to takeovers, Chief Executive Christian Friege told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, adding the company was always thinking about expanding its business.

CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA

Concert ticket seller CTS Eventim plans to use the proceeds from its highway toll contract to invest in its traditional business and fund acquisitions, its chief executive told the Euro am Sonntag paper.

DWS GROUP GMBH

French bank BNP Paribas has lost a large order from Deutsche Bank’s subsidiary DWS that was believed to be safe, the Handelsblatt reported, citing sources at both companies. The mandate included fund administration as well as custody and custody services for large parts of the DWS funds.

