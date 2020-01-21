German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp shortlisted three private equity consortia in the auction of its prized 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) elevator business, people close to the matter said, and peer Kone could submit a bid later this month.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said on Monday it expects to post a full-year net loss and cut its forecast for 2019/20 revenue and operating profit due to weak business in Europe, particularly Germany and Britain.

HUGO BOSS

The German fashion group publishes its 2019 preliminary financial results.

WACKER NEUSON

Wacker Neuson on Monday lowered its outlook for the company’s full-year operating margin, citing pressure resulting from efforts to sell off large volumes of new equipment and an impairment on raw materials.

DIC ASSET

The company has increased its share capital by 9.49% by issuing new shares for acquisitions.

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT

The company issued new 995,994 euros worth of new capital and proposed a dividend of 0.35 euros per share.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FMC AG: Jefferies raises to buy rating; raises target price to 80 euros from 69 euros

VOLKSWAGEN: Jefferies raises target price to 175 euros from 155 euros

CONTINENTAL AG: Jefferies cuts target price to 124 euros from 133 euros

BMW: Jefferies raises target price to 75 euros from 70 euros

ZALANDO SE: JP Morgan rolls forward June 2021 price target of 34 euros vs June 2020 price target of 30 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks -1%.

Time: 5:04 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW investor sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 15.0 points, current conditions at -13.8.

