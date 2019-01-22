German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 22

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The company expects rising sales and profits this year despite economic headwinds and aims for a higher market share, its CEO Kasper Rorsted told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Chief Executives of RWE and EnBW are due to speak at an energy conference in Berlin. The CEO of ThyssenKrupp’s European steel division is also due to speak.
The industrial gases giant created by the merger of U.S. group Praxair and German rival Linde AG, said it would buy back up to $6 billion of own shares, returning proceeds from assets it had to sell to win antitrust approval.
VW’s Bentley will return to profits this year even in case of a hard Brexit, the head of Volkswagen luxury brands, Oliver Blume, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
The head of one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, SMBC Aviation Capital, has told leading planemakers to “get their house in order” and wipe out manufacturing delays before pushing already record production rates to even higher levels.
Q4 results due at 0630 GMT
The real estate company said an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting would likely take place in March after Israeli property investor Amir Dayan’s Ouram Holdings requested to hold the meeting and to dismiss three supervisory board members.
LUFTHANSA - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”
US markets closed.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.2 pct.
Time: 5:57 GMT.
ZEW economic sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -18.4 points, current conditions seen at +43.5 points
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)