German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 22

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ADIDAS

The company expects rising sales and profits this year despite economic headwinds and aims for a higher market share, its CEO Kasper Rorsted told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

ENERGY COMPANIES

Chief Executives of RWE and EnBW are due to speak at an energy conference in Berlin. The CEO of ThyssenKrupp’s European steel division is also due to speak.

LINDE PLC

The industrial gases giant created by the merger of U.S. group Praxair and German rival Linde AG, said it would buy back up to $6 billion of own shares, returning proceeds from assets it had to sell to win antitrust approval.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW’s Bentley will return to profits this year even in case of a hard Brexit, the head of Volkswagen luxury brands, Oliver Blume, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

AIRBUS

The head of one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, SMBC Aviation Capital, has told leading planemakers to “get their house in order” and wipe out manufacturing delays before pushing already record production rates to even higher levels.

HUGO BOSS

Q4 results due at 0630 GMT

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate company said an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting would likely take place in March after Israeli property investor Amir Dayan’s Ouram Holdings requested to hold the meeting and to dismiss three supervisory board members.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.2 pct.

Time: 5:57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW economic sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -18.4 points, current conditions seen at +43.5 points

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)