German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ENERGY

Germany could offer more compensation than previously known to operators of coal-fired power plants for phasing out coal as energy source, according to a draft document by Germany’s coal commission.

BASF

The oil price drop will hike pressure for oil and gas industry consolidation where scale will help companies to win exploration licences or services partners, the chief operating officer of Germany’s DEA said.

BAYER

Bayer’s unit Monsanto has asked a California judge in the litigation over its glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup allegedly causing cancer to limit evidence by splitting an upcoming trial into two phases, a request previously successful with another judge.

BMW DAIMLER

BMW and Daimler will name their combined ride-hailing and car-sharing firm “Jurbey”, a source familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE POST

Package delivery firm DHL, a unit of Deutsche Post, will shut its Chilean e-commerce division in April, Chile’s Diario Financiaero newspaper reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator raised its full-year profit forecast, saying it expected its adjusted net profit in 2018 to increase by around 17 percent.

LUFTHANSA

German union UFO said it had cancelled a collective wage bargaining agreement with Lufthansa.

MERCK

Merck and Tencent announced a collaboration on digital health services in China.

RWE INNOGY

RWE, which will become the world’s No. 2 offshore wind player following a deal to break up its Innogy unit, could spend about 2.5 billion euros a year to expand its renewables business, its chief executive said.

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 26 whether to wave through Innogy’s breakup.

VOLKSWAGEN

Loss-making carmaker Bentley is on track to be profitable this year but a no-deal Brexit puts that at “fundamental risk”, its boss told Reuters, adding that the chance of Britain leaving the EU on March 29 with a deal now seemed “fairly low.”

TLG IMMOBILIEN

DIC Asset informed the company that it had exceeded the voting threshold of 15 percent on December 19, and that it did not intend to change the issuer’s capital structure or the composition of the management board.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DAIMLER - Barclays raises to “EQUAL WEIGHT” from “UNDERWEIGHT”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5:58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

