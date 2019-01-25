German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Submission deadline ends for companies willing to take part in Germany’s auction of 5G mobile spectrum.
Daimler will deepen partnerships with Chinese auto suppliers since they often lead United States and European rivals in key technologies for electric cars and connected vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz executive said.
Germany’s government-appointed coal commission is expected to set a date for the cuontry’s exit from coal.
Capital markets day due
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 5:56 GMT.
Ifo German business climate index for January due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 100.6 vs 101.0, Current Conditions at 104.2 vs 104.7, Expectations at 97.0 vs 97.3.
Also, the German government has dropped its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent due to slower global economic growth and uncertainty about Britain’s exit from the European Union, Handelsblatt reported.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)